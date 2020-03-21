Miss Basketball crowned, a look at Mr Basketball nominee Elijah Klein

The Miss Basketball award for North Dakota has been announced, the winner being Fargo Shanley’s Reile Payne. Panye averaged a double double in her senior season, 20 and 11. She lead the Deacons to an upset win over Legacy at state and was a win away from a title before the tournament was suspended.

Looking at some nominees, Mandan’s Lakyn Darras averaged 17 and a half points per game, and lead the Braves to the state tournament. Across the river, Alexis Dressler, lead Legacy to it’s best regular season finish in school history.

Mandan’s Elijah Klein is a Mr Basketball nominee, making Mandan one of three schools with a nominee on the boys and girls side. The senior averaged 19 points per game in his final season, leading Mandan to the state tournament. Klein credits his teammates for the success on the season.

“Well obviously it would mean a lot to anyone,” says Elijah Klein. “Just because of work that’s been put in and just tremendous award that’s been given out. People on that list have been playing basketball for a long time. Some that I’ve played with and they’re all great players.”

