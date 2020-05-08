MLS baseball hopes put on hold

Like many teams across the state the MLS baseball team had high hopes for the season. The team was returning some solid players off of last year’s team that qualified for state during the legion season.

“It was my last season of baseball it got taken away by something I wasn’t in control of” said senior catcher Henry Savelkoul. Coach Wayne Brackenbury added “it’s just a tough thing for kids to deal with, whenever you are a senior.”

Although Savelkoul is missing his senior season in baseball, he does plan to play at Concordia in the fall and wants to walk on the baseball team. “I’m going to reach out to the coaches because I committed to play football and the coach needs to see me play” said Savelkoul.

But the senior is trying to find a silver lining in the whole situation. “I get more down time and I get to help my dad on the farm like I am doing now. I haven’t really been able to since I’m always busy with school and sports in the spring.”