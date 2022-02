With the Mon-Dak regular season nearing the end, teams in Bismarck entered the night looking for home wins and opportunities to move up the standings.

Monday College Basketball Scores:

(M) Bismarck State College 82, Miles Community College 91

(W) Bismarck State College 83, Miles Community College 54

(M) United Tribes Technical College 85, Williston State College 70

(W) United Tribes Technical College 63, Williston State College 93