Becoming a state wrestling champion is not an easy task, but one high schooler was able to accomplish this feat for two straight years.

Last season, Gabe Mortensen stood atop the podium at 126 pounds, jumping up to the 132 pound weight class during his senior year.

Putting together a 52-3 record this year, Mortensen says the FARGODOME seemed less intimidating the second time around, allowing him to continue his winning streak and capture the 132-pound state title.

Mortensen leaves a decorated legacy on the program as Minot’s all-time leader in pins.

“It’s nice to know that all the work pays off,” said Mortensen. “I wish I could’ve done even more during the years I was hurt or the Pandemic, but unfortunately I can’t so I’m just going to be happy with what I did, and try to do more as I move on.”

“Gabe wrestles fearlessly,” added Minot High Wrestling Coach Justin Racine. “he’s not scared of anybody, and you know he’s put a lot of work in to get to this point where he can be that dominant.”

Mortensen plans to wrestle in college, with Minot State and UMary among potential destinations.