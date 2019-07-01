Most Crops Across North Dakota Behind Schedule

WASHBURN – Summer is almost at the halfway point, and farmers and ranchers are feeling the heat. But are they still reeling from a late winter and a delayed start to planting?

Corn is North Dakota’s number two crop, a nearly 2-billion dollar industry here with over 4 million acres dedicated to the crop this year.

But the weather across the state has varied wildly from severe drought to the north, to near historic rainfall in the south and those extremes have had big impacts.

Right in the middle lies Washburn and Sheldon family farm…they rely on nearly 14-hundred acres to grow their corn and Joe Sheldon tells KX News they may only be two weeks behind schedule, but every day is costly.

“Last year at this time, our corn was probably shoulder high, we went through some cold conditions early on during planting season we were delayed probably a week to 10 days off the normal, right now the corn looks very good, it’s promising, but we’re gonna need some more moisture and good sunny days here to get the crop growing”, said Farmer Joe Sheldon.

According to recent data from the USDA…North Dakota corn crops have been behind schedule for a while, in early June just 27 percent of all corn had emerged, that number has rebounded lately to 95 percent…but even that is still behind schedule and growers are running out of time.

“I would say we’re getting close to the halfway point, around here you need anywhere from two thousand to twenty-two hundred growing degree days right now we’re only at 600, so we’re not quite there I would say probably by mid-July is gonna be the tipping point”, said Sheldon

Sheldon tells me they also need a day or two of a good soaking rain…not a severe thunderstorm that could damage the crop, that would throw all their hard work this spring out the window.

He adds they can only do so much, the rest is left to Mother Nature.

The USDA says Spring Wheat, Durum Wheat, Canola and Barley are all behind schedule so far.

Oats meanwhile are also behind schedule for this time of the year.