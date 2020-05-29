Move to Low-Risk ND Smart Restart guidelines opens the door for June 15th Bismarck Larks Opening Day

Governor Burgum’s announcement of moving the ND Smart Restart to low risk has given the Bismarck Larks the green light to play their season.

The Larks announced Tuesday that if the low-risk level was activated, they would move forward with their June 15th opening day. No more than 500 fans will be in attendance per game. Bismarck will be a baseball pod for the Northwoods League, with two other teams, the Bull Moose and Flickertails, playing their home games at Municipal ballpark.

“We’ll never have a moment like that again,” says general manager John Bollinger. “Three teams playing right here in Bismarck, underneath our city name. Bismarck is providing them a chance to play the game they love. It’s a cool deal, and I’m excited to do it, and do it safely.”