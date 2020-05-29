Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Move to Low-Risk ND Smart Restart guidelines opens the door for June 15th Bismarck Larks Opening Day

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Burgum’s announcement of moving the ND Smart Restart to low risk has given the Bismarck Larks the green light to play their season.

The Larks announced Tuesday that if the low-risk level was activated, they would move forward with their June 15th opening day. No more than 500 fans will be in attendance per game. Bismarck will be a baseball pod for the Northwoods League, with two other teams, the Bull Moose and Flickertails, playing their home games at Municipal ballpark.

“We’ll never have a moment like that again,” says general manager John Bollinger. “Three teams playing right here in Bismarck, underneath our city name. Bismarck is providing them a chance to play the game they love. It’s a cool deal, and I’m excited to do it, and do it safely.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge