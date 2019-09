This is a big week for the Beulah Miners. They have a chance to upset the No. 1 team in the State: Hillsboro-Central Valley Beyond this game, the Miners are figuring out the makeup of their team.

For the Beulah Miners, wins are nice any way you can get them. However, head Coach Jim Dooley knows the season really starts when region play begins against Hazen on September 27th.