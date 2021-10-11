MSU Volleyball using this season to rebuild the program

It hasn’t been the start the Beavers wanted coming into 2021. Having essentially 22 Freshmen playing after the pandemic canceled last season, they knew this year was all about rebuilding.

“The girls see the big picture and they know hey we’re struggling now but when we’re on we’re pretty fun to watch so we really just want to keep working on that chemistry so that in two or three years when we are Sophomores and Juniors hey we’re ready to compete and maybe we can do some pretty special things that haven’t been done here,” Dana Cordova-Jacobson, MSU head coach, said.

While they are a younger team in their conference, the older players like Roxanne King said she has seen how the team has improved since the beginning.

“Started off really focusing on our serve receive because that’s obviously one of the most important parts of volleyball if you can’t pass the ball you’re not going to be able to set the ball or hit the ball,” King said. “Starting out with that and then continuing that throughout all of our practices it’s definitely something that has come a long way from day one.”

And the key to success is bringing what they show in practice to the game.

“If you watch us practice we’re really intense, we’re not scared to make mistakes, we’re going after each other, we’re just swinging away, we’re being really confident,” Cordova-Jacobson said. “The problem is when we’re getting into game situations that’s where the girls put a lot of pressure on themselves mentally, they don’t want to make mistakes and what happens they end up making two or three in a row. “

For first-year players like Tea Boeckel and Alex Koontz, they are looking forward to what this team can do the rest of the season and in the future.

I’m definitely excited just to see how the team progresses and to see how far we can come in just one year and all that growth,” Boeckel said.

“I think by next year there should be a lot of good things coming our way and honestly just getting the experience like I said before it’s exciting,” Koontz said.

The Beavers travel to the University of Minnesota Duluth on Friday, October 15.