Mystics prepared for e-sports playoffs

While sports across the world are suspended a Bismarck State team is still competing.

The Mystics E-Sports team is set to compete this week in the playoffs in just their first year as a program, but the players are competing from their homes to practice social distancing.

BSC’s Overwatch team started their playoff run last night as the number one seed, and the Smash Brothers team will start their playoff run later this week

“I’ve got just a great team of students and everything working hard, and doing everything they can related to communication, that camaraderie that you get from being on a team,” coach Casey Mischel said. “So I really couldn’t ask for any more than that.”

The Smash Brothers team will compete against Arizona Western College tomorrow night.

You can watch the playoff games here.

