The Bismarck Bobcats returned home for their first games in April, where they hosted the Austin Bruins.

The Bobcats fell behind early in the first period off of a turnover in their own zone leading to a goal. The Bobcats answered back a little later with a goal of their own, tying it up at one in the early stages.

Bismarck ended up winning 3-2 in a tight game, while the Minot Minotauros outlasted the St. Cloud Norsemen on the road, 5-4.