NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats want better results against Aberdeen ahead of their weekend matchup

The Bismarck Bobcats will once again face the Aberdeen Wings this weekend, a team that the Bobcats are 0-4 against.

Bismarck has been outscored in those games 22 to eight. But in order to flip the script, more consistent performance in all three periods is the focus as they face them on home ice.

“You know, they’re a good hockey team but what matters to me is where we’re at, what we need to do to play the right brand at the end of the year,” says head coach & GM Layne Sedevie. “And I think you saw them carry the mail last season in our division until the end of the year when we beat the five straight, so we’re not winning championships obviously the first two months of the season.”

