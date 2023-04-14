The Bismarck Bobcats put their season on the line Friday Night, needing a win and some help to improve their playoff odds.
NAHL Scores:
|Bismarck Bobcats
|3
|North Iowa Bulls
|2
|Final
|Austin Bruins
|3
|Minot Minotauros
|7
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
