NAHL: Bobcats fall in shootout; Minotauros win a shutout

The Bismarck Bobcats had the game of the week on Saturday night facing off against the Aberdeen Wings in a match that ended in a shootout.

The Bobcats and Wings entered the third period with no score. The Wings took the lead with 15 minutes remaining in the game. The Bobcats answered just a few minutes later with a goal of their own, and it would be the final goal in regulation.

The Wings made their first two shootout goals, and blocked both of the Bobcats’ attempts to win 2-1.

In Minot, the Minotauros had a much different game. They won at home 2-0 over the Austin Bruins.

