The off season will look different for the Bobcats and the Minotauros this year. The NAHL has announced changes to its draft process.

The league is adding a supplemental draft for May 12th. The supplemental draft is being put in place due to the season being cut short. The hope is that it will give teams an extra outlet to scout players.

Additionally, the league announced the rescheduling of the normal entry draft for July 21st