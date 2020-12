Surrey's girls basketball team is coming off a 9-13 season, but they're hoping to turn things around this year in a push for the region tournament.

Surrey's basketball team is setting itself up for a run in the region six tournament this year, but they know they are going to have to improve their defense to make it to the top."We need to step up our defense, our defense kind of wasnt where I wanted to have it last year so we're working hard on defense," tells Head Coach Ron Aberle. "We have kids that are fast enough so I think we're going to try and double team and full court press.