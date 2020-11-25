NAHL: Minotauros feeding off the good start to the season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Minotauros are sitting in second place in the central division in the NAHL.

Tauros first year head coach Shane Wagner says they return a lot of experience and they are bringing the newer players up to speed.

“Junior Hockey Players, they work, they are here after and before practice,” says Head Coach Shane Wagner. “Its not 17 minute periods but its 20 minute and push yourself to be the best in the nation and play big time NCAA division one hockey, you have to put in that work and I think those guys show them what needs to do that.”

“You just got to bring it every day,” says forward Joseph Harguindeguy. “It’s a tough league to play in and we just got to prepared to work every day especially whenever it comes to game time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Minot Minotauros

UMary Men's Basketball

KX Convo: Dr. Stephen McDonough

Affordable Housing

Rapid Tests

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/24

Turkey Pardon

Williston Schools Merger

More EBT Applications

2020 Census

ID Backlog

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/24

Meals on Wheels

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss