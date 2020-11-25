NAHL: Minotauros feeding off the good start to the season

The Minot Minotauros are sitting in second place in the central division in the NAHL.

Tauros first year head coach Shane Wagner says they return a lot of experience and they are bringing the newer players up to speed.

“Junior Hockey Players, they work, they are here after and before practice,” says Head Coach Shane Wagner. “Its not 17 minute periods but its 20 minute and push yourself to be the best in the nation and play big time NCAA division one hockey, you have to put in that work and I think those guys show them what needs to do that.”

“You just got to bring it every day,” says forward Joseph Harguindeguy. “It’s a tough league to play in and we just got to prepared to work every day especially whenever it comes to game time.”