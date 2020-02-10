NAIA Hall of Fame coach Mike Van Diest joins UMary football program

NAIA Hall of Famer Mike Van Van Diest, a six-time NAIA National Champion (2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2010) while serving as head coach and defensive coordinator at Carroll College in Helena, MT, is joining the University of Mary Marauders coaching staff as an assistant.

UMary head football coach Craig Bagnell announced the hiring today.

“It’s an honor and privilege to bring Coach Van Diest onto our staff to help coach the Marauders football program,” said Bagnell, who’s heading into his third year as head coach of his alma mater. “We just couldn’t pass up a golden opportunity like this to bring on staff a man and coach of his caliber. His accomplishments speak for themselves — he’s a champion in every sense of the word.”

Van Diest’s career with the Fighting Saints as head coach spanned 19 seasons from 1999 until 2018 — when he retired from coaching with a remarkable overall record of 203 wins and only 54 losses.

Beyond his six national titles, Van Diest’s teams reached the NAIA Quarterfinals twice (2006, 2011), the Semi-Finals four times (2000, 2001, 2009 and 2013) and National Runner-Up two times (2008, 2011). Also, under his tenure, the Fighting Saints won 14 Frontier Conference Championships between 2000 and 2014, just missing the consecutive mark in 2012 to co-champions Montana Tech and Southern Oregon.

Van Diest played for the University of Wyoming Cowboys from 1970 through 1974. He later coached for his alma mater — first as a graduate assistant in 1976 when they went to the Fiesta Bowl as Western Athletic Conference (WAC) champions, then as an assistant head coach under Dana Dimel (1997 and 1998) and Joe Tiller (1991 through 1996). Earlier in his career, Van Diest coached alongside University of Montana Head Coach Larry Donovan from 1980 through 1985.

Van Diest’s arrival comes just in time for Marauders Spring Ball which begins in early March.