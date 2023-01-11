Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter has just four girls wrestlers on its team, but there’s one Imperials’ athlete that’s hoping to take a championship crown this year.

Alexis Schneider was the first girl to ever wrestle for the Imperials program, and she’s making a lasting impact. Schneider already has one state championship to her name, and this past weekend she defeated another defending state champion, Julia Araujo at the Bismarck Rotary tournament.

That’s something she says will give her confidence as she moves closer to title number two.

“I’ve gotten better on my feet. I’ve gotten better just as an overall wrestler,” Schneider said. “I’ve pushed myself hard and overall I think I’ve done pretty good this year, and it’s going to continue to grow. I’ve got to continue to work hard in practice. We’ve got to push each other hard and we’ve just got to come out and try our best at the state tournament and try to win it.”

Schneider and the Imperials will make their way to Minot this weekend for a tounament featuring both class A and B schools.