NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) announced will host the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) Basketball Tournament in New Town, N.D. on March 30-April 2, 2023.

AIHEC operates more than 75 campuses in 16 states and serves students from more than 250 federally recognized Indian Tribes. The annual tournament is the premier athletic event for Tribal college and university (TCU) sports. This is NHSC’s second awarded bid to host the event (the first was in 2018).

Tribal colleges and universities from around the United States have been invited to attend the basketball tournament. NHSC will continue to accept registrations for TCUs through February 28, 2023.

In addition to registering Tribal teams, the college is seeking sponsorships for this year’s event. Interested individuals in the tournament or sponsorships can contact Alisha DeCoteau at adecoteau@nhsc.edu.