ND Elite out to change the perception of softball in North Dakota

North Dakota Elite, the 14 and under age group team, is undefeated at Nationals at 4-0.

The girls won their pool and advance to the platinum bracket.

This is not the first time these girls have played on a national stage. When they were 10 they also played in a national tournament. They feel if they can perform well, they might start to change the perception about softball in North Dakota.

“That North Dakota just doesn’t have farming and stuff like that,” pitcher Logan Gronberg said. “We can be sports player, too. Not hidden behind anybody else.”

The tournament will run through July 28 in Eden Prairie. Minn.