ND Elite wins Nationals

North Dakota Elite won the 2019 NAFA Northern National tournament for the 14-and-under age group on July 28.

North Dakota Elite is an all-star softball team comprised of athletes ages 14 and under from all the Peace Garden State.

ND Elite went 8-0 before suffering their first loss of the tournament to the Wisconsin Bandits. Since it was their initial loss, ND Elite had a rematch and was able to win that game 9-3 and capture the championship.

ND Elite played in the platinum bracket which was the highest level bracket after they went undefeated in Pool L.

The tournament was held in Eden Prairie, Minn.