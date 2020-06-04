Live Now
ND Spring Golf Tournament brings three new champions and a much-needed return of sports

The ND Spring Golf Tournament wrapped up on Wednesday, with three new champions crowned, and the return of live competition for many golfers after nearly a year.

For the Class A Boys, Fargo Shanley’s Jacob Skarperud maintained a sizable lead throughout the two rounds, winning by seven strokes.

For the Class B Boys, another golfer stayed far ahead of the competition, as Oak Grove’s Grayson Wetch wins the championship

“I got off the tee really well,” says Wetch. “You got to keep it in play out here, can’t really spray it, lots of trees. And then, once you get it in play, just keeping it on the right side of the hole. Out here there’s a lot of slopes, so if you keep it below the hole, you’ll be pretty good.”

In the Class B Girls, Emily St. Aubin of South Border showed why she’s one of the best, taking home the title.

