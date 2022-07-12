The North Dakota Golf Association wrapped up it’s high school and college championship on Tuesday at Riverwood Golf Course.

Girls Division:

1. Anna Huettl: +12

2. Kacie Rexin: +24

3. Lola Homiston: +25

4. Grace Stroh: +27

5. Regan Braun: +36

Boys Division:

1. Jacob Skarperud: +2

2. Logan Schoepp: +5

3. Kasen Rostad: +11

4. Luke Anderson: +15

5. Jordan Anderson: +16

Women’s Division:

1. Lily Bredemeier: +14

2. Abby Schmidt: +15

3. Camille kuznik: _17

Men’s Division:

1. Sean Seefeld: -3

2. Parker Bartels: +7

3. Gehrig Geiss: +10

4. Justin Lamp: +12

5. Hunter Myran: +13

