The North Dakota Golf Association wrapped up it’s high school and college championship on Tuesday at Riverwood Golf Course.
Girls Division:
1. Anna Huettl: +12
2. Kacie Rexin: +24
3. Lola Homiston: +25
4. Grace Stroh: +27
5. Regan Braun: +36
Boys Division:
1. Jacob Skarperud: +2
2. Logan Schoepp: +5
3. Kasen Rostad: +11
4. Luke Anderson: +15
5. Jordan Anderson: +16
Women’s Division:
1. Lily Bredemeier: +14
2. Abby Schmidt: +15
3. Camille kuznik: _17
Men’s Division:
1. Sean Seefeld: -3
2. Parker Bartels: +7
3. Gehrig Geiss: +10
4. Justin Lamp: +12
5. Hunter Myran: +13