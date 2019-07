Zach Johnson won the 2019 NDGA State Junior Championship for the 18-and-under boys’ division. Karleigh Carmichael won the 2019 NDGA State Junior Championship for 18-and-under division for girls.

Here’s a look at the complete boys’ leaderboard:

Courtesy: NDGA

Here’s a look at the complete girls’ leaderboard.

Courtesy: NDGA

The tournament was played at Riverwood Golf course on Jul. 21 and Jul. 22.