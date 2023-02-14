(KXNET) — The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) has released new rules regarding fan behavior expectations at sporting events across the state of North Dakota.

The goal of the newly added rules is to promote good sportsmanship for spectators who are in attendance.

Spectators must wear clothing that covers the entire torso. Those who do not comply or who wear clothing that is vulgar, obscene or that is in some other way inappropriate, as determined by school/tournament personnel, will be removed from the facility if they do not cooperate with this behavior expectation.

The use of appropriate language is expected at all times. Profanity, negative chants, trash talk, name-calling, personal attacks or other acts of disrespect are unacceptable and must be immediately addressed by school/tournament administrators. Any discriminatory slur will result in immediate removal from the facility.

Artificial noise makers of any kind (i.e. megaphones, cowbells, sirens, whistles, thunder sticks, and other similar items) are not allowed at any indoor events.

These new rules go into effect immediately and will be enforced at sporting events sponsored by the NDHSAA.