NDHSAA approves the return of sports in the fall

The North Dakota High School Activities Association has unanimously voted to proceed with all fall sports and activities as scheduled.

School boards will determine if its schools will sponsor sports and activities, with help from their local public health units. Guidelines for a return to competition are expected late next week.

“With member schools having the option to provide in-person education for students, the NDHSAA believes it is important those schools also have the option to return to physical activity and competition,” NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch said. “Everyone’s health and safety is paramount in moving forward with activities and it will not come without disruption, however, providing these opportunities is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students.”

Opening dates for fall sports practices are below:

Boys Soccer: August 3

Football, Boys Tennis, Class A Girls Golf, Cross Country: August 10

Girls Swim/Dive, Volleyball: August 17

Student Congress: September 1