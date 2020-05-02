NDHSAA: Board makes their decision to cancel spring sports, coaches react

The NDHSAA voted Friday to officially cancel the spring sports season along with winter basketball tournaments suspended in March.

The board making that decision shortly after 5 pm. Officials have been adamant that if students are not in the classrooms, then activities will not resume. Governor Burgum announcing today that distance learning will continue through the rest of the academic year, making the decision obvious.

“Support has been overwhelming from students, coaches, and administrators where they’re very understanding as a whole,” says executive director Matt Fetsch. “And I think those seniors are for the most part mature enough to understand that there’s nothing they can do about it and they have many other times in their life for things out of their hands so it just goes in hand in hand with educationally based athletics and activities.”

The NDHSAA will now shift their focus to the fall sports season and allowing students to play safely. Their next meeting is on June 6th.

The cancellation of sports brings a wide variety of emotions for coaches and players, with athletes from five sports missing out on their season. We caught up with coaches from around the area to find out how they are feeling since the announcement, all of them expressing sadness for the senior class.

“Honestly it’s a little bit relieving to have the activities association at least let us know what is going on,” Heart River baseball coach Kurt Silbernagel said. “It would have been worse if they would have to drag it out for another two weeks and then dropped the hammer. I’d rather know now.”

“Finally hearing it is just an utter gut punch,” Beulah track coach Cameron Brown said. “Not only for my own team and having the chance to coach them and see them compete. There’s a lot of athletes in our state that are missing out on a chance in their sports to showcase everything they have.”

“It’s so tough to talk to the athletes and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry,'” Bowman golf coach Chad Welch said. “Very, very difficult conversations.”