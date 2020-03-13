Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

NDHSAA suspends all remaining winter postseason tournaments and spring activities indefinitely

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NDHSAA has announced that the remaining winter postseason tournaments have been suspended, including the Class A and Class B boys basketball tournament.

In addition to this decision, all spring activities and sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely as well.

NDHSAA released a statement that follows: “On Friday, March 13, due to the Emergency Declaration issued by President Trump the NDHSAA will suspend play at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and all remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason State Tournaments including the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament. In addition to the remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason Basketball State Tournaments being suspended, all remaining fine arts and spring sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely, which includes practices and game contests. Further information will be released as it becomes available. Refund process regarding the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament will be communicated to patrons at a later time on www.ndhsaanow.com.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"

Rural Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Prep"

Governor Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Update"

Mandan Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Stabbing"

College Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Classes"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge