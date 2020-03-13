NDHSAA suspends all remaining winter postseason tournaments and spring activities indefinitely

The NDHSAA has announced that the remaining winter postseason tournaments have been suspended, including the Class A and Class B boys basketball tournament.

In addition to this decision, all spring activities and sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely as well.

NDHSAA released a statement that follows: “On Friday, March 13, due to the Emergency Declaration issued by President Trump the NDHSAA will suspend play at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and all remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason State Tournaments including the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament. In addition to the remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason Basketball State Tournaments being suspended, all remaining fine arts and spring sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely, which includes practices and game contests. Further information will be released as it becomes available. Refund process regarding the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament will be communicated to patrons at a later time on www.ndhsaanow.com.”