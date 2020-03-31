NDHSAA suspends sports and activities indefinitely; considers rescheduling state basketball to summer

Before today, sports were suspended until April 6th. The NDHSAA meeting again Tuesday, and now has decided to suspend sports and activities indefinitely.

NDHSAA executive director Matt Fetsch says that activities will remain suspended until students are allowed to physically return to campuses. The NDHSAA will meet again on April 14th to discuss any further action in terms of bringing back athletes, but officials say that North Dakota has seen this sports hiatus before, and is prepared for a situation like this.

“We have to remember that 2014, six years ago, the first outdoor activity anywhere in the state was April 29th,” says executive director Matt Fetsch. “And we’re still about a month away from that date. So a late start to the spring isn’t anything necessarily new to North Dakotans, so I don’t anticipate that final decision on the spring being made anytime soon.”

One of the key points from today’s NDHSAA meeting is that there is a chance that the winter tournaments could resume.

The tournament committee is exploring options on whether to play the class b tournament in early June in Bismarck. They are also exploring options on continuing the Class A tournament that was suspended in the middle of play. Officials say it all depends on what provisions will be in place with the social distancing guidelines, but there is hope that the winter season could play out.

