NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The NDHSAA board held a special meeting on Friday to discuss the latest proposal for three-class basketball.

Member schools were sent a draft of the proposal which was made public by 740 The Fan on their website.

The board is asking that member schools share their input on the proposal by their next meeting which is scheduled for February 8 and has also set a deadline date of February 22 to make a decision on this proposal.

The plan would be to implement three-class basketball starting this following season, 2023-2024.

If you’d like to read the full details of the proposal, you can check it out right here.