VALLEY CITY, ND (KXNET) — On Thursday morning the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) spent nearly four hours discussing a three-class basketball system before unanimously voting to move to the next step in the process of accepting it. Now the NDHSAA executive board has the ability to make changes to the initial proposal, pending financial and staff studies to be conducted in the future.

The NDHSAA board has not made a final decision on implementation yet but has recognized the plan to move towards a three-class system.

This proposal was sent out by a focus group in early October in an effort to move to a three-class system and was the basis for the presentation to the NDHSAA. The initial proposal needed support from more than 60% of member schools before it could be presented to the high school activities association board.

More than 30 people spoke at the NDHSAA board meeting on Thursday, on both sides, to express their opinions and concerns on the proposal.

It is expected that changes will be made to the initial proposal based on the studies done by the NDHSAA before any other action is taken.

For more on the potential for a three-class basketball system click here.