NDHSAA votes to sanction girls wrestling for 2021-22 school year

North Dakota became the 30th state to sanction girls wrestling as a sport on Tuesday.

The NDHSAA voted to sanction the sport for the 2021-22 school year, meaning that all girls’ teams will be created to compete only against other girls. This is something that James Porter, the women’s director of USA Wrestling in North Dakota, said he has been pushing for years.

“I think this was a big win for our women and being able to participate in a sport they enjoy, they love, and have equal representation, equal competition and being able to compete on a level playing field,” Porter said.

In South Dakota and Montana, girls wrestling participation numbers doubled in the year after the sport was sanctioned. Porter says he fully expects the same to happen in North Dakota.