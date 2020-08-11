NDSU and UND face changes as Summit League postpones fall sports

North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota both have changes coming to its fall sports. This comes after the Summit League’s decision Monday to postpone fall sports to spring.

The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously to postpone the regular season and championships for men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country to the spring of 2021. UND and NDSU both have women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country. A full release from the league is expected tomorrow.

Today’s statement says, “the health, safety and welfare of the league’s student athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.”

It should be noted that NDSU and UND play football under the Missouri Valley Conference, which already made a decision to play a full 8-game spring league schedule.