Darik Dissette said Minot Basketball Coach Dean Winczewski has motivated him to improve since his freshman year of high school, and sees similar core values at NDSU to the ones that have helped him become the player he is today.

“With Coach Richman, he has a culture built there right now, and he’s determined that he doesn’t want to lose it and that’s what I like about him is that he’s determined to win and I feel like I’m determined to win too so it just felt like me and him had a good fit and with what he’s building there and his program, I feel like that’s a good fit for me,” Dissette said.

That’s one of our big things is building our culture, what we want people to think of when they hear Minot High Basketball and when you think of NDSU basketball, you think of their culture and their effort, how hard they work, how they play together and how consistently they win,” Winczewski said.