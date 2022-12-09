FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State football team is once again onto the semifinals for the FCS playoffs. The third Bison defeated No. 6 Samford 27-9 on Friday night.

This marks the tenth time in the last 11 years that the Bison have made it to the semifinal round of the playoffs.

It took a while for the offense to get going, but luckily for the Bison the special teams unit showed up early with Spencer Waege getting a blocked punt in the first quarter to shift momentum.

It would not be until under the two minute mark in the second quarter when the Bison got on the board first as Cam Miller connected with Joe Stoffel on a passing touchdown to make it 7-0. The Bison went ahead 10-0 as time expired before the half.

The second half was much different with the Bison offense consistently finding the end zone. First it was TK Marshall on a seven yard rushing touchdown. Cam Miller followed that up with his 13th rushing touchdown of the year to put the Bison ahead 24-0.

The two teams would exchange field goals from there to make it a 27-3, before Samford finally found the endzone in the fourth quarter with less than four minutes to play, making it a 27-9 game.

No other football program has won more national championships in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision than North Dakota State. The Bison won their ninth FCS national championship in 11 years in 2021.