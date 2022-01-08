NDSU wins 9th FCS Championship

North Dakota State is back on top of the FCS after defeating Montana State 38-10 in the 2021 FCS Championship.

It's a wrap in Frisco! The Bison take down Montana State 38-10! #FCSChampionship pic.twitter.com/4Yc4VZpOkK — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 8, 2022

Thanks to a stellar rushing attack led by junior fullback Hunter Luepke, who rushed for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns, and junior running back Kobe Johnson, who led the team in rushing with 106 yards thanks to a 76 yard run in the second quarter, the Bison were able to claim their 9th FCS Championship in the last 11 years.

Touchdown Bison! Kobe Johnson to the house! 76 yards to put the Bison up 21-0! #FCSChampionship pic.twitter.com/Th19RsXQx8 — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 8, 2022

A strong first-half performance from the NDSU offense put the Bison in position to control the game early. Scoring 28 unanswered points and rushing for 264 yards in the first half alone.

The Bison defense also shined holding Montana State to only 335 total yards and 10 points.