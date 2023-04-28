(KXNET) — North Dakota State Offensive Tackle Cody Mauch has been drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 48th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A two-time FCS All-American Tackle, Mauch has started 39 consecutive games over the past three seasons, appearing in every game from 2019-2022.

The Hankinson, North Dakota native finishes his Bison career with a 78-8 record with four NCAA Division I FCS National Championships and four Missouri Valley Football Conference Titles. Mauch was also named a three-time All-MVFC honoree, including being named to the first team in 2021 and 2022.