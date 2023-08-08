FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Former North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch has officially been listed as the starting right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team released their first official depth chart earlier today.

According to the Buccaneers, Mauch has been settling right in at the right guard position and has impressed in training camp.

The Hankinson, North Dakota native was drafted by Tampa Bay back in April with the 48th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

You can look for Mauch when the Buccaneers kick off their preseason on Friday, August 11 at home against the Steelers, and if he continues to do well in camp, watch Mauch make his NFL regular season debut for Tampa Bay on September 10 when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in Week 1.