FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Grant Nelson, the junior forward for North Dakota State, has officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 6’11” Devils Lake High School alum made the announcement on his Instagram, thanking his coaches, teammates, and family that supported him along the way.

The 2019-2020 Mr. Basketball winner will also be maintaining his college eligibility and could return to NDSU if he were to go undrafted.

This past season Nelson averaged 17.9 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field for the Bison who finished the year 16-17.

Sports Illustrated describes Nelson as “A prospect that really emerged during the course of the recent college season, Nelson is absolutely on draft radars. With great skill for his size, he has a ton of upside in the modern NBA that features versatile players.”

They also project Nelson as a potential second-round pick in the draft this year which is scheduled for June 22.