NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson has officially withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft and has entered the transfer portal.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS News, the news was reported by Nelson’s agent, David Mondress.

The 6’11” Devils Lake High School alum originally made his announcement to declare for the draft on his Instagram, but now will return to college for one final year and look to improve his draft stock on a new team.