(KXNET) — North Dakota State Fullback Hunter Luepke has been signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

A two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference fullback, Luepke finishes his Bison career with 1,665 total rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he had 38 career catches for 494 receiving yards and 9 total touchdowns.

The Spencer, Wisconsin native was also named to the 2022 Associated Press FCS All-America Second Team and finished his senior year as NDSU’s leading rusher.