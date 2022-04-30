BISMARCK N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State tight end Josh Babicz has officially signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Illinois native was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team after finishing the season with 12 catches for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns in his senior year.

Known for his incredible blocking ability on offense, the NDSU tight end will look to make it in the NFL as he moves on to the next stage in his career.

Babicz joins fellow NDSU players Brayden Thomas, Christian Watson, and Cordell Volson in either being drafted or signing with an NFL team this week.