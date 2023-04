(KXNET) — North Dakota State Tight End Noah Gindorff has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gindorff only played in three games this past season after getting a procedure done for an injury he received during the 2021 playoffs. In those three games, he had 6 catches, 74 yards, and 1 touchdown.

The Crosby, Minnesota native finishes his Bison career with 44 career catches for 522 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.