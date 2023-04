(KXNET) — North Dakota State University Defensive End Spencer Waege has been signed by the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Two-time All-American and All-Missouri Valley Football Conference finished his career with the Bison tallying 42 tackles for loss, which is tied for sixth most in school history.

Waege is a native of South Shore, South Dakota, playing a total of 57 games including 29 starts at NDSU.