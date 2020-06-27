Live Now
New Big Sticks coach hopes to make the program “even better”

The Badlands Big Sticks season is underway, and they have a new coach this year.

Mayville State Assistant Billy Tomblin is leading the way for the Big Sticks, and he doesn’t plan on changing much from last season. Tomblin says he’s leaning on members of last year’s Expedition League championship team to find out more about what the competition likes to do.

” I really want to make Big Sticks baseball better than it was when I came in,” head coach Billy Tomblin said. “If it’s me again next year or somebody else I want them to walk into it even better. I want to keep Dickinson having such a great baseball program and keep this thing rolling in the right direction.”

The Big sticks are back tonight for game two against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

