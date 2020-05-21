New course rising up

It was already a course that was unique in many ways to the young golfer but the new Wee Links is going to be much more challenging and visually stunning. The course has been lengthened and re-configured with added moguls aka small to large mounds throughout the course that will make it challenging even for the experience golfer.

“Wow when I set my eyes on Wee Links, here it’s really something special” said Sam Bauer who has helped design the course. The Wayzata, Minnesota native is in town with a crew getting all the seeding and fertilizing that needs to be done so that the local golf course maintenance crew can just concentrate on watering throughout the season. Bauer’s experience has taken him oversees and to the TPC Sawgrass course in Florida which is a PGA course.

The 20 year veteran says the science of natural turf continues to evolve. “We’re mowing greens at 1/8th of an inch now so that’s .125 I mean that’s a lot different than our 3 inch home lawn type settings and that can change the game quite a bit” said Bauer.

ike an artist ready to hand over his creation, Bauer is excited to see the fruits of his labor. “I really knew they had something special” said Bauer “it’s unique especially for the younger generations. Hopefully it gets some excitement around the game of golf which we all kind of look for”.

An opening has not yet been set and is dependent on how soon and well the grass grows in. Golf pro Steve Kottsick says optimistically it would be later this year but also said it could very well be next spring before it can be opened.