New England’s walk-off highlights Day 3 of the Babe Ruth World Series

Day three of the Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old World Series started with a bang on Aug. 9.

In the first game of the day, New England overcame a two-run deficit against Southeast to win, 6-5. Phil Nora delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh.

In the 1 p.m. game, Southwest broke out the bats to the tune of 12 runs. They defeated Pacific Northwest, 12-8.

The 5 p.m. game saw another one-run contest. Pacific Southwest and Midwest Plains battled in a close game. Pacific Southwest won, 4-3.

The last game of the day saw MLB China face Ohio Valley. Ohio Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the first to lead, 3-0, after one inning. The final score was 3-2 Ohio Valley.

The World Series continues tomorrow at 10 a.m.