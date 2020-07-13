New facility offers Sanford Health faster and better sterilization process

The sterilization of surgerical tools is vital to every hospital and it’s now more important than ever in the battle against COVID-19.

Sanford Health in Bismarck has been working from a mobile unit for months because its new facility has been under construction, but now it’s finally finished.

With the new sterilization facility, the hospital will be able to clean more tools in less time. The new technology has the potential to minimize the workload that has led to human errors in the past.

Not only is the new equipment making it faster but it’s also helping staff to track and log digitally–giving them the most accurate information.

Sanford Health Manager of Sterile Processing, Brandi Everding says it’s been an adjustment moving in, but they are already seeing the benefits of the facility.

“We are going to have more efficient equipment and have more trays done causing no delays for our OR and servicing over 30 clinical areas is a lot. So we push a lot of surgical tools through this area,” says Everding.

This will be the most updated and advanced sterilization unit for Sanford in the state of North Dakota.

