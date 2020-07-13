New facility offers Sanford Health faster and better sterilization process

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sterilization of surgerical tools is vital to every hospital and it’s now more important than ever in the battle against COVID-19.

Sanford Health in Bismarck has been working from a mobile unit for months because its new facility has been under construction, but now it’s finally finished.

With the new sterilization facility, the hospital will be able to clean more tools in less time. The new technology has the potential to minimize the workload that has led to human errors in the past.
Not only is the new equipment making it faster but it’s also helping staff to track and log digitally–giving them the most accurate information.

Sanford Health Manager of Sterile Processing, Brandi Everding says it’s been an adjustment moving in, but they are already seeing the benefits of the facility.

“We are going to have more efficient equipment and have more trays done causing no delays for our OR and servicing over 30 clinical areas is a lot. So we push a lot of surgical tools through this area,” says Everding.

This will be the most updated and advanced sterilization unit for Sanford in the state of North Dakota.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"

NDC 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC 13"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Top plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top plays"

Health Freedom demonstration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Freedom demonstration"

Call for change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for change"

ND housing market

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND housing market"

Robert One Minute 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-12"

A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19"

Discussing differences with your kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discussing differences with your kids"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Capital City Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital City Invite"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss