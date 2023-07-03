Since the projects approval, a lot has changed at Bottineau High School’s Football Field and Track.

After construction began last summer, a brand new running track and turf football field are ready for use at Les Christianson field.

The football team just missed out on getting to host a playoff game on the turf last football season, but Bottineau hosted two track meets at the facility this past spring for the first time in 15 years.

Athletic Director Zach Keller said he’s gotten plenty of positive feedback on the upgraded track and field.

“There was a lot of people out here that were watching the track meet that didn’t necessarily have a son or a grand son involved, they just wanted to come watch,” Keller said.

“I heard from a lot great things from other towns coaches with the facility and I think they’re looking forward to coming back next spring,” added Keller.

The construction isn’t done around at the facility just yet, as the school hopes a new concessions stand will be operational for the upcoming football season by August 1st.

“That’s going to be for concessions, bathrooms and a little storage area and there will be a picnic area where people can hang out and watch the football game or the track meet and so we’re looking forward to this fall,” said Keller.

“Our first home game is the second week of the season, we’re on the road the first week, so we’re going to break it in and hopefully have some fun out here,” Keller added.