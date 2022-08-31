MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The deadline to submit your suggestion for the team name for Minot’s new Northwoods League baseball team is quickly approaching!

With over 300 suggestions sent to the team already, the deadline to submit your idea is September 2nd. The top names will be announced on Monday, September 12, and the Top Name Voting Contest will take place through Friday, September 23.

The official decision will be announced on Thursday, October 20.

The grand prize when the team name is selected is two season tickets for life with an authentic new jersey, an official game hat, and the honor of throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day. Other prizes include a free 5-Game Family Membership in 2023, inaugural t-shirts, inaugural hats, and more.

Visit MinotNWLBaseball.com today for more information about the Name Your Team contest.